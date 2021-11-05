Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $346.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.95 and a 200 day moving average of $391.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

