Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.65. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

