Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 8,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 66,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Technicolor SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

