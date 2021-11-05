TD Securities Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to C$160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Shares of TFII opened at $113.85 on Monday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

