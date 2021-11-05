TD Securities Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to C$160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.35.
Shares of TFII opened at $113.85 on Monday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
