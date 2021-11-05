TD Securities Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$22.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a C$16.04 price objective (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

