Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSHA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $624.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.96.

TSHA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

