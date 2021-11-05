Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$3.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TSE TKO opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.49. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 13.0700004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,150.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.