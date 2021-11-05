Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$3.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
TSE TKO opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.49. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.
In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,150.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
