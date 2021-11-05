Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TH opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $421.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

