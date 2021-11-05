Target Healthcare REIT PLC (THRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:THRL opened at GBX 119.10 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The company has a market cap of £738.70 million and a P/E ratio of 17.56. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.92.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

