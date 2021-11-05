Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $22,170.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00318212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015145 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

