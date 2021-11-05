Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Up 19.7% in October

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 16,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.2 days.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -425.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.