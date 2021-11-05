Tamara Peterman Acquires 146 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Tamara Peterman purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.72 per share, for a total transaction of $14,705.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.46.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.