Tachyon Protocol Price Hits $0.0428 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $11.41 million and $388,554.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00107815 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

