T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $166.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.42. 114,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,604. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 207,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

