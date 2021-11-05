T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.55. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $114.69 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

