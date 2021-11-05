Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

SYNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,233. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

