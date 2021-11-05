Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $220.89, but opened at $240.00. Synaptics shares last traded at $258.81, with a volume of 10,339 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

