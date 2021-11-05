Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $265.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.85.

SYNA traded up $36.36 on Friday, hitting $257.25. 21,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,028. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $220.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,994,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

