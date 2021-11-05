Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $26.55 on Friday, hitting $247.44. 44,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,028. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.82. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $220.89.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synaptics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.23.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

