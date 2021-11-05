Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SYNA traded up $26.55 on Friday, hitting $247.44. 44,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,028. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.82. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $220.89.
In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.23.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.