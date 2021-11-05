Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCMWY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swisscom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.14. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

