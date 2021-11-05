Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSREY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $24.96 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

