Swerve (SWRV) Reaches Market Cap of $10.27 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00248898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,770,755 coins and its circulating supply is 15,554,738 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

