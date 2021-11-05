Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

