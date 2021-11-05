Susquehanna Lowers Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $36.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $161,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,704,755 shares of company stock worth $273,006,533.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 175,905 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

