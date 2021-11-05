Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $321,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

