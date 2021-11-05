Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $310,000 Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESE opened at $88.48 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

