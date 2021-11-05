Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,663,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $47.16.

