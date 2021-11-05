Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INFR opened at $31.51 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

