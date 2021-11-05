Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 1,185 Shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,609,000.

Shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

