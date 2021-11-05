Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGRY. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

SGRY stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Surgery Partners by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

