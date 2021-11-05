Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SUR. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

SUR stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.45 million and a PE ratio of 19.66. Sureserve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 46.55 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

In other news, insider Nick Winks purchased 25,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.