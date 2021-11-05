SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Up 4% This Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $128,406.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00083606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00082285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.20 or 0.07246809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.86 or 0.99660240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022767 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,129,735 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

