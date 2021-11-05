Superdry’s (SDRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

SDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 281.23 ($3.67) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 158.60 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The firm has a market cap of £230.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

In related news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

