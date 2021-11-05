Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.21.

Shares of SLF traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.65. 426,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,224. The company has a market cap of C$41.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.61. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$54.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

