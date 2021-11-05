Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $36.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $233,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,704,755 shares of company stock valued at $273,006,533.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.