Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Therapeutics.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.