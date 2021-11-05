Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of SUM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. 7,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Summit Materials worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

