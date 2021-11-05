Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSPD. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

