Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strategic Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 549.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Strategic Education worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.