StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVAUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $$4.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

