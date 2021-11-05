StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVI. Cormark boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

SVI opened at C$6.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.12. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -68.95.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

