Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.18

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.18 and traded as low as C$6.66. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 62,034 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$481.76 million and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.38.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.