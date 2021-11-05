Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Target Price to $24.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $15.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,713. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.