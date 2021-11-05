Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Target Price to $24.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $15.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,713. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

