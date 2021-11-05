Stifel Nicolaus Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$3.10

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.10 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 55,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $621.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 202,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

