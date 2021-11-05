Stifel Nicolaus Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $160.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.60.

RPD traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.89. 10,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $2,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

