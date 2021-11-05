Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 267,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 211,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 803,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,271,000 after acquiring an additional 200,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.