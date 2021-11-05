Stifel Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend by 240.0% over the last three years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $75.83 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.