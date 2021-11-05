Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $191,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTH opened at $164.38 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $137.73 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.