Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 149 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

