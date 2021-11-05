Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.75% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate during the second quarter worth $367,000.

NYSEARCA REK opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. ProShares Short Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

